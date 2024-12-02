Visakhapatnam To See Metro Rail Soon

Visakhapatnam : The long-awaited Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project has received approval, with the government granting green signal for the development of three metro corridors in the city. The total length of the metro rail project will be 76.9 kilometers.

The three proposed corridors include:

- A 34.4 km stretch from the Steel Plant to Kommadi

- A 5.08 km stretch from Gurudwara to Old Post Office

- A 6.75 km stretch from Tadi Chettu Palem to Chinna Waltair

Phase 1 will cover 30.67 kilometers from Kommadi to Bhogapuram, with the second phase focusing on completing the remaining sections. The project aims to improve urban mobility and ease traffic congestion, enhancing transportation infrastructure in the port city. Further details on the timeline and execution are awaited.