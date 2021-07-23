Top
Visakhapatnam : Trade union leaders seek national leaders' support

VUPPC members submitting representation to the AITUC national general secretary Amarjeet Kaur in New Delhi on Thursday
Highlights

Visakhapatnam : Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) members seek support of Members of Parliament of various parties, floor leaders and key leaders in national capital Delhi and submitted representation letters to them.

The leaders met AITUC national general secretary Amarjeet Kaur, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CP M leader Brinda Karat, CPI general secretary D Raja, former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy.

Trade union leaders urged them to raise their voice against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in Parliament and exert pressure on the Central government to withdraw its proposal.

VUPPC members Ch Narasinga Rao, Mantri Rajasekhar, D Adinarayana, Varsala Srinivasa Rao, G Ganapathi Reddy and YSRCP Gajuwaka in-charge T Devan Reddy were among the delegation.

