Visakhapatnam: Tribals stage half-naked protest demanding power

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the forest officials' attitude, tribals staged a half-naked protest here on Monday. Forest officials warned tribals of Ananthagiri mandal that they would register cases against tribals if they continue digging work for electrical poles.

Villages of Rompalli panchayat and NR Puram panchayat of Ananthagiri mandal have about 600 population.

District officials recently sanctioned electricity facilities for some of the tribal villages in the mandal. As a part of the electricity line work, tribals were digging trenches to erect poles.

However, the tribals alleged that the forest officials have warned those who had recently participated in the digging work for erecting the electricity.

Protesting against the officials' attitude, a half-naked dharna was held on Monday as the tribals demanded electricity connection to their villages.

Tribal community leaders Simhachalam, Buruga Appala Raju and villagers took part in the protest.