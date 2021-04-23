Visakhapatnam: Two youth dies and two injured as the car turtles in Yelamanchili

In a ghastly road accident took place on the Gajuwaka-Yalamanchili bypass road in Visakhapatnam, two youths were killed when a car carrying four friends overturned at Kattupalam sugarcane kata around midnight on Wednesday while two others are being treated for serious injuries. Kotharu Ravi Teja (27) of Yalamanchili, Nadipinti Raju (26) of Achuthapuram mandal SEZ colony, Rajana Vamsi (20) and Bandaru Pradeep (26) are friends working in an industry in SEZ.



As it was Ravi Teja's birthday on Wednesday, they all went to Yalamanchili. On the way back in the car from there, while turning at Sugarcane Kata, the lorry came across and the car lost control and hit a tree and flipped four times into the field. Ravi Teja and Nadipinti Raju died on the spot in this accident and the injured Vamsi and Pradeep are being treated at the Dairy Hospital in Visakhapatnam. He Yalamanchili Town police are investigating the case.

Ravi Teja and Raju's parents were moved to tears by the death of their grown sons. Ravi Teja's father Satyanarayana works as a van driver who lost his wife of an illness in February last year. And now with the death of his son, he has become lone. Nadipinti Raju, who died in the accident, was survived by his parents Nagraj, Sita and sister. Raju has completed his degree and is working in the Sanveera industry.