Visakhapatnam: Ukku agitators take out a 'Maha Padayatra'

Visakhapatnam : Decrying the doublespeak of the Union government towards privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) took out a 'Maha Padayatra' against the Centre's unwavering stand on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The Maha Padayatra began from two points. While a team of agitators began the yatra from Kurmannapalem relay hunger strike camp, the other group of protesters commenced it from Pedagantyada Government Hospital.

Expressing solidarity with Ukku agitators, former joint director (JD) of the CBI VV Lakshminarayana joined the yatra that concluded at Simhachalam.

Raising slogans and carrying flags, the protesters carried out the padayatra demanding the Union government to steer the VSP on a profitable track and withdraw its decision to sell the plant to private players. They said that their fight will not end unless the Centre drops its privatisation move.

The areas covered during the yatra include Sriharipuram, Malkapuram, BC Road, Kotha Gajuwaka and Old Gajuwaka.

Meanwhile, the other team of agitators passed via Kurmannapalem, Auto Nagar, Natayapalem, NAD Kotha Road, Gopalapatnam and Simhachalam.

From Old Gajuwaka wherein all the protesters met, they headed to Simhachalam.