Visakhapatnam: VDDUF demands revival of schemes meant for Dalits

Visakhapatnam: Members of Visakha District Dalit Unity Forum (VDDUF) demanded that the cancelled schemes meant for Dalits should be revived with immediate effect.

Staging a protest here on Sunday, the VDDUF representatives released a letter appealing to the state cabinet ministers at Dr BR Ambedkar statue that their voices should be heard.

Speaking on the occasion, VDDUF convener B Venkata Rao appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to resume all the 20 SC and ST welfare schemes at the earliest.

He mentioned that the quota for SCs and STs in Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) was not being implemented.

The loans for SCs and STs in partnership with the Union government sponsored NSFDC were suspended by the state government from 2019, the protesters pointed out.

The VDDUF representatives demanded the implementation of schemes like Dalit Bandhu. They said subsidy power units for SCs and STs must be made 300 units minimum.

Demanding the revival of the schemes, Venkata Rao appealed to various ministers Meruga Naganjuna, Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, Home Minister T Vanitha, Adimulapu Suresh, Rajanana Dora and Joopudi Prabhakar in the letter.

VDDUF leaders K Venkata Rao, S Sudhakar, I Sujatha, S Nookaraju, and Ch Kondababu were present.