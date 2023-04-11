Visakhapatnam: VIMS gears up with 100 beds to treat Covid patients

Visakhapatnam: As there is a possibility of the new Covid-19 variant XBB.1.16 spreading across the country, measures are on to tackle the increasing number of cases.

In Visakhapatnam, 33 persons have already been tested positive for Covid-19 for the past one week.

Keeping the slow surge in view, the authorities concerned prepare to treat the cases with required infrastructure.

In order to treat the rising cases, the state-run Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) is gearing up to treat Covid patients with a dedicated 100-bedded facility.

It has been provided without causing inconvenience to regular patients, who get admitted to the hospital.

Exercising caution that there is a need to consider necessary precautions to prevent the spread of new sub variant of Omicron, Director of VIMS K Rambabu mentioned that the hospital is at present equipped with 100 beds. "Depending on the requirement, it will be increased to 600 more beds. Also, each bed comes with an oxygen facility. With 200 ICU beds in the premises, the hospital is endowed with the required infrastructure to treat the patients," shares Dr Rambabu with The Hans India.

Currently, the hospital has two oxygen plants. Those getting admitted with symptoms will get tested for Covid-19. Based on the results, the patients will be diverted to either the Covid ward or general ward.

People suffering from high temperature, cold, cough and diarrhea are advised to go for Covid test. In some cases, sticky eyes happen to be one of the symptoms of the virus.

Earlier, VIMS served as one of the state-level Covid-19 hospitals to provide treatment to severe referral cases.