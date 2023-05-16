Visakhapatnam: Week-long yoga camp by ECORWWO begins

Visakhapatnam : A week-long yoga camp for youth commenced here on Monday for the age group of 12 to 18 years at the Waltair Railway Sports Arena, Waltair.

The camp was inaugurated under the guidance of president, EcoR Women’s Welfare Organisation, Waltair Parijata Satpathy. It will continue till May 22 from 6.30 am to 7.30 am.

More than 135 children took part in the yoga camp and utilised the opportunity. Speaking on the occasion, Parijata Satpathy said that the yoga camp for youth offers an opportunity for the participants to realise their abilities and derive optimal benefits from practicing yoga asanas. The camp is held under the guidance of yoga instructors, she added.

Parijata Satpathy is a yoga expert with more than 11 years of experience in teaching the subject. The programme is designed by Janardhan Swamy Yogabhyasi Mandal, Nagpur in order to prepare the youngsters for the challenges of life and for the holistic development of their body and mind.