Visakhapatnam: Women employees shine in sports meet

Visakhapatnam: The sports department of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) in collaboration with the Forum of Women in Public Sector (WIPS) conducted a five-day-long women employees ‘Sports Meet 2024.’

A number of sports competitions, including cricket, badminton, shot-put and javelin throw were organised on the occasion that registered an encouraging participation.

On Saturday, prizes were distributed to the winners at Ukkunagaram.

CGM (Works) in-charge of RINL AK Sobti presented the prizes in the presence of CGM (Medical and Health Services) KH Prakash, among others, to the winners.

Addressing women employees, Sobti appreciated them for their active participation in the sports event. He congratulated the WIPS team for organising the event for the women employees, promoting healthy work culture and building teamwork.

Prakash appreciated the team for involving women in the sports meet that aimed at encouraging them to lead an active and healthy life.