Visakhapatnam: Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad says 96% parents want their wards in English medium schools

Visakhapatnam: Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said 96 per cent of parents in the State want English medium education for their wards.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy knows the pulse of the people and hence he continued to bat for English medium of instruction.

"The previous government made several announcements but they were confined to papers," Lakshmi Prasad pointed out. He said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu announced that Telugu language will be made compulsory.

Further he questioned people opposing English medium whether they would demand introduction of Telugu medium of instruction in corporate and private schools as mandatory.