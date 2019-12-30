Visakhapatnam: Youth ready to welcome New Year

Visakhapatnam: It is that time of the year to take stock of what we did on various fronts till the year-end and how are we going to better ourselves this New Year.



Amidst parties, resolutions and a plenty of 'dos' and 'don'ts' that dot fresh diaries, denizens brace to ring in the much-awaited year '2020' with a whole lot of goodness.

Exchanging gifts, joining a dance floor and spending time with dear ones are synonymous with New Year revelry. However, this year, many want to add attainable resolutions to the list.





Though resolutions aim at shunning some of our old habits and inching towards a brighter future, many skips managing their personal finances. "I always regretted not having emergency fund to meet any unforeseen requirement. But this year, I want to cut on my impulsive purchases and cultivate better investing habits," shares G Shiva Kumar, an employee in a private organisation.

Instead of setting multiple goals for the year ahead, some believe in sticking to one. "Though each year, I list out a bunch of resolutions such as waking up early, stepping out for a walk and sticking to a healthy diet, chances of adhering to them turns out to be pretty low. This year, I want to spend 'me-time' with books," says Navya Reddy, a second year B Tech student.

Cashing in on the revelry mood, several hotels in the city are ushering in the New Year eve with a host of events. DJ Sunny, a playback singer Bhargavi Pillai and Ankita are going to entertain the revellers at Hotel Palm Beach on Tuesday night. Couples and stags can join the dance floor wherein live rock band also forms a part of the bash.

At Fortune Inn Sree Kanya, revelry includes unlimited food, beverages and live concerts.

Flower bouquet vendors are witnessing a brisk business and so are the sweet stores and outlets that sell New Year goodies.