Vishnu institute emerges champion at h-CNG BAJA competition

Bhimavaram: The students of Vishnu Institute of Technology secured first place in India’s first-ever national-level h-CNG BAJA competition organised by SAE India in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, informed Principal Dr Mangam Venu.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Venu highlighting that the team won a cash prize of Rs 1.3 lakh.

Team ‘AMIGOS’ consisting of second, third and fourth-year students from the Mechanical Engineering and AIML departments emerged winners with their hydrogen-powered vehicle, he said.

Along with securing overall championship, the team also won awards in five categories--Engineering Design Award, Endurance Performance Award, Sustainability Award, Specialty Award and Acceleration Award.

He further stated that hydrogen-powered vehicles hold significant potential for the future due to their minimal pollution and lower maintenance costs compared to petrol and diesel powered vehicles, which are becoming less sustainable.

Chairman of Sri Vishnu Educational Society KV Vishnu Raju, Vice-Chairman Ravichandran Rajagopal and Secretary K Aditya Vissam along with the Vice-Principal, Heads of various Departments, faculty members, and students congratulated the team.

Owing to the team’s exceptional performance, the vehicle has earned the opportunity to be exhibited at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo-2025, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi from January 17 to 22.