Vision Pitch-2K25 brings out entrepreneurial business plans

Vijayawada: The two-day business plan competition ‘Vision Pitch-2K25’ organised by School of Business Management of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University) concluded here on Thursday. The event was conducted for students pursuing management, engineering, and other professional courses.

During the event, the participants showcased their business models under two categories—Prototype and Non-Prototype. Experienced professionals from academic and industrial sectors were the judges. The main objective of the competition was to enhance students’ creative thinking and transform them into future entrepreneurs.

Around 40 teams from various colleges across the state participated and showcased their talent.

Dr A Sreeram, Head of School of Management, Prof P Venkateswara Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Prof AV Ratna Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, A Sudhakar, Additional Director, AP MSME, B Venkata Rao, chairman of AP MSME, P Ravi Kumar, president of Alumni Association, and Dr Vittaleshwar, Dean, School of Business Management were present.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Venkateswara Rao highlighted the rapid technological changes occurring globally and emphasised the importance of continuous skill development to succeed in today’s competitive world.

Sudhakar, who was chief guest, elaborated on the opportunities available in entrepreneurship for students in engineering and management fields under the MSME sector.

Bayana Venkata Rao who was a special guest explained the qualities and skills students must cultivate to evolve into successful entrepreneurs, sharing examples to inspire them.

The competitions in the Prototype and Non-Prototype categories were judged by DVNS Jyotsna, Deputy Zonal Manager, APIIC, K Ashok Kumar, retired Deputy General Manager of SBI, and Y Balasubrahmanyam, Assistant Director of Industries.

During a session on entrepreneurial growth, Preeti, Director of Kasha Group, Gopi Raja, Director, Drone Corporation, Vikas, Managing Director, Apuri Foods and K Ashok Kumar, former consultant of SBI shared their experiences and insights into entrepreneurial capabilities and business establishment strategies.

As part of this extensive two-day event, enthusiastic student participation was witnessed. Prizes were awarded to the winners.

Dr A Sreeram was the convener with coordination by Ruchi Shukla, Akshay Kumar and Dr Swarnim Tiwari.