Vistadome coach to be attached to Visakhapatnam-Koraput

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the public demand and tourists visiting the region in view, East Coast Railway (ECoR) decided to extend the services of Vistadome coach to Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam special train till March-2023.

In connection with this, one ICF Vistadome coach will be attached to Visakhapatnam-Koraput special train (08546) till March 29, 2023 on every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Similarly, the Vistadome coach will be available for Koraput-Visakhapatnam train (08545) till March 30, 2023 on every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy appealed to the people to make use of the facility.

Frequency increased

Meanwhile, considering the requirement of the passengers, the frequency of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek express has been increased from weekly to bi-weekly.

Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek express (15906) will leave Dibrugarh every Tuesday and Saturday with effect from November 22, while Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek express (15905) will leave Kanyakumari every Sunday and Thursday from November 27.