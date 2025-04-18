Live
Viswam Summer Camp brochure unveiled by MLC Chandrasekhar Reddy
Tirupati: MLC (Teachers’ Constituency) P. Chandrasekhar Reddy and Dr. N. Viswanatha Reddy, Chairman of Viswam Educational Institutions, unveiled the Viswam Summer Coaching Camp posters in Tirupati on Thursday.
The MLC praised Viswam for its 35-year track record in coaching students for national-level exams like Sainik School, Navodaya, and Polytechnic. Dr. Viswanatha Reddy said that the camp aims to help students use their summer holidays productively through focused coaching in key subjects.
Leaders Bhaskara Raju, Ramakrishna Reddy, S.M. Basha, Raghu Narayana Rao, Janardhan Reddy, and Venkatesh Babu were present.
