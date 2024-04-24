  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

VIT-AP bags Education Excellence Award

VIT-AP bags Education Excellence Award
x
Highlights

VIT-AP University has been presented the Competition Success Review (CSR) Outstanding University in Education Excellence Award for 2024.

Inavolu(Guntur district): VIT-AP University has been presented the Competition Success Review (CSR) Outstanding University in Education Excellence Award for 2024.

Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy said, “We are deeply honoured to receive the award.” This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our faculty, staff, research scholars and students towards academic excellence and societal advancement.

VIT-AP strives to instil values of integrity, innovation, and inclusivity in our educational endeavours. This accolade motivates us to continue our pursuit of excellence and to make meaningful contributions to the educational landscape of our nation.”

Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra said VIT-AP remains committed to its mission of nurturing future leaders and fostering conducive environment for holistic development.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X