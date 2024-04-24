VIT-AP bags Education Excellence Award

Inavolu(Guntur district): VIT-AP University has been presented the Competition Success Review (CSR) Outstanding University in Education Excellence Award for 2024.

Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy said, “We are deeply honoured to receive the award.” This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our faculty, staff, research scholars and students towards academic excellence and societal advancement.

VIT-AP strives to instil values of integrity, innovation, and inclusivity in our educational endeavours. This accolade motivates us to continue our pursuit of excellence and to make meaningful contributions to the educational landscape of our nation.”

Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra said VIT-AP remains committed to its mission of nurturing future leaders and fostering conducive environment for holistic development.