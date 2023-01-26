VIT-AP honours unsung heroes on R-Day

Vijayawada: On the occasion of 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday, VIT-AP University felicitated APSRTC drivers B Chenchu Krishnaiah and P Raja Gopal, who was honoured posthumously, five RTC drivers and one conductor, six fire services personnel. B Sundar Balakrishna, special secretary to government, department of IT, electronics and communications, Government of Andhra Pradesh unfurled the tricolour on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he reminded that service to humanity is service to God. He lauded university authorities for choosing the prominent days like the Republic Day and Independence Day to honour unsung heroes to highlight their selfless service to people.

Special guest Sandeep Sinha, senior consultant, RTGS (Real Time Governance System), vice-chancellor Dr S V Kota Reddy, registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, student welfare deputy director, Dr Anupama Namburu, family members of unsung heroes, faculty, students and staff were also present.