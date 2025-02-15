VIT-AP hosts international meet on innovation, sustainable biz practices

Inavolu(Guntur district): VIT-AP School of Business at VIT-AP University, in collaboration with the University of Newcastle, Aus-tralia, Heriot-Watt University and Birmingham City University both from UK organised a two-day Inter-national Conference on “Innovation and Sustainable Business Practices in the Digital Era (ICISD’25)” from Friday.

Senior Advisor of NITI Aayog Dr Pravakar Sahoo who was chief guest complemented the Government of Andhra Pradesh for their visionary policy ‘Swarnandhra’ that sets a target to transform the state into a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047 and explained how it aligns with ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision of Govern-ment of India.

Dr Francesco Paolucci of Australia spoke about the technology transformation that is taking place in the current business landscape. He was of the view that in today’s evolving global landscape, innovation and sustainability have become indispensable for businesses to strive and thrive in the digital era.

Prof Edward Sweeney, Deputy Executive Dean from Heriot-Watt University, Scotland spoke on the sus-tainability of the business by adopting disruptive technological innovations. He was of the view that AI and Machine Learning are going to increase efficiency and hence we need to create an ecosystem for sustainable growth.

Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy Dean in-charge Dr Arun Kumar Siva Kumar, Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Dr Ravindra Dhuli, Dean-Research Dr. K A Asraar Ahmedand Dr Mohd. Abdul Muqeet Maaz also participated.

A total of 128 papers will be presented in 2 days, spread across 11 technical sessions during the confer-ence.