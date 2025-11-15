VIT-AP hosts int’l meet on gender, caste, digital spaces

Amaravati: VIT-AP University on Friday inaugurated its international conference on ‘Invisible Infrastructure: Gender, Caste, and the Politics of Presence in India’s Digital Space’. Dr Avishek Parui, Associate Professor of English and Memory Studies, IIT Madras, was the chief guest.

The inaugural session was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy, Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Dean–School of Business Dr Arunkumar Sivakumar and Dr Rakhi N from School of Social Sciences and Humanities.

Delivering the opening address, Dr Parui underlined that ‘presence is always political’, noting how power structures continue to shape digital participation and visibility.

Organised in hybrid mode, the event also featured an international keynote by Prof Lee Koi Cheng of National University of Singapore, who joined virtually.

A pre-conference workshop by Richa Das Springer and a Graduate Colloquium showcasing undergraduate research were among the major highlights.

The conference was hosted by School of Social Sciences and Humanities and convened by Dr Ashraf Pulikkamath and Dr Anjitha Gopi.