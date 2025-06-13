Vizag artist comes up with asana practising PM’s millet portrait

Visakhapatnam: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been advocating holistic health by promoting awareness about yoga and millets at global level, local artist Moka Vijay Kumar has come up with a customised portrait, incorporating millets ahead of the International Yoga Day.

With Visakhapatnam gearing up to host a record-breaking International Yoga Day celebration, involving largest participation on June 21, the Visakhapatnam-based artist says that he worked on a millet portrait, contributing his part to the biggest event.

Incorporating millets on the canvas, Vijay Kumar has crafted an artwork where the Prime Minister is practicing various yoga asanas. The millet portrait depicts Narendra Modi in seven different asanas along with a meditating PM at the centre of the frame. “The portrait was designed in a 5X5 frame. I wish I could present this portrait to the Prime Minister during his visit to Visakhapatnam,” Vijay Kumar told The Hans India, adding that if it is not possible, he would like to handover the portrait to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalayan.

With an aim to promote consumption of millets and make people understand their nutritional value, Moka Vijay Kumar worked on various millet-based portraits.

Employed at the Diesel Loco Shed (Grade-I) of Waltair Division, a majority of his artworks focused on health, tribal communities and a number of impressive themes.

During G20 Summits, Vijay Kumar’s artworks hogged the limelight in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. About 38 millet portraits belonging to various countries were gifted to 38 health ministers during the G20 Summit held in Hyderabad.

Under the banner of ‘health art’, Vijay Kumar has come with several millet-based portraits. His dedication towards art and innovative thoughts made him earn a place in the International Book of Records, Nobel World Records, World Records Union, among others. Vijay Kumar’s artworks found a place in India Book of Records as an IBR Achiever for bringing out 50 paintings of prominent celebrities, political leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former President APJ Abdul Kalam and industrialists, incorporating millets.