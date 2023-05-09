Vizag Collector receives gold medal from Governor S Abdul Nazeer

Visakhapatnam : District Collector and Red Cross Society chairman A Mallikarjuna received a gold medal from Governor and president of Andhra Pradesh State Branch of Indian Red Cross Society S Abdul Nazeer.

The event was held on the occasion of the World Red Cross Day-2023 celebrations held at Darbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Monday in commemoration of the birth anniversary of Jean Henry Dunant, the founding father of the Red Cross movement in the world.

The Governor presented medals to Collectors on the World Red Cross Day and appreciated the initiatives taken up for the society and the services provided by the IRCS AP State Branch, especially during the last three years.

Some of them had taken up a massive tree plantation campaign with the theme ‘plant a tree-save the planet’ and stressed on the need to focus on increasing the green cover in the State. A blood donation campaign with the theme, 'Donate blood-save a life,’ was also taken up.

The Governor also appreciated the IRCS AP State branch for winning all-round appreciation for the services rendered by them during the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic and the special multi-purpose health camps organised in the tribal areas and urged them to expand their services to cover more remote, and unreachable tribal areas in the coming days.

Abdul Nazeer stressed on the urgency for immediate action to create awareness on the challenge posed by the global warming and climate change, and appealed for liberal contribution to the Climate Action Fund created by the IRCS for the first time by the AP State branch, to mitigate climate change impact and undertake climate change adaptation initiatives.

Visakhapatnam Collector Mallikarjuna received the medal for remarkable contributions made through the society along with the Collectors from other districts, including Srikakulam, Kakinada and East Godavari.