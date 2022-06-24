Vizag is certain to become executive capital: Vijayasai

Visakhapatnam : Following a few technical glitches, the move to make Visakhapatnam executive capital is getting delayed, YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy said.

After having a darshan at Sri Gangamma temple at Jalaripeta in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the MP ascertained that despite the delay, Vizag is certain to become executive capital of the state.

Making it clear that the move cannot be stopped by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the MP clarified that there is no scope for early polls in the state.

About the Presidential candidate, the MP said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would take a call on whom to extend the support.

Responding to a query on the compound wall demolition of former TDP minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, he stated that the YSRCP will not spare any person encroaching government properties. Though the High Court provided a temporary relief towards the issue, Patrudu will not be spared for occupying the site, the MP reiterated.

Meanwhile, MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav and Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari submitted a representation to MP V Vijayasai Reddy to allot land for Yadava community hall in Visakhapatnam.

Also, when Vizag Journalists Forum and APWJF representatives met the MP, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured that soon eligible journalists would be getting house sites.