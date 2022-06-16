Vizag more beautification of beach road in store

Visakhapatnam : TTD Chairman and YSRCP Congress in-charge for Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and ASR districts YV Subba Reddy said Visakhapatnam beach would further be developed attractively.

Walking along the RK Beach with District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha and other officials here on Wednesday, Subba Reddy defined Visakhapatnam as a beautiful city that attracts tourists from all over the country. He instructed the authorities concerned to get an action plan ready to make the city more attractive. "The city would be developed further in the next three months. In Tirumala, we have completely banned plastic. Similarly, Visakhapatnam would become plastic-free," Subba Reddy said.

He sought the cooperation of the traders and visitors to keep the beach litter-free. Authorities concerned were asked to make estimates to provide improved facilities for tourists, including drinking water, electrical decoration, amusement rides for children and benches for relaxation.

Further, Subba Reddy interacted with the senior citizens at RK Beach and took their feedback on the problems at the beach road. They said night cleaning work was not carried out properly and there should be more focus on that.

The TTD Chairman was accompanied by APTDC Chairman A Varaprasad Reddy, Brahmin Corporation Chairman S Sudhakar, CMO KSLG Sastry, among others.