Vizag rly station bags ‘platinum’ green rly station certification

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam railway station bagged the prestigious ‘green railway station certification’ with the highest rating of platinum by the Global Green Building Council (GGBC).

This recognition highlights the station’s adoption of eco-friendly practices and sustainable concepts aimed at minimising environmental impact.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Lalit Bohra congratulated a team of officials for their contribution towards maintaining the station clean and green, paving the way for the coveted recognition.

The Green Railway Station rating system was developed by the Environment Directorate of Indian Railways in collaboration with the GGBC. The framework emphasises key national priorities such as water conservation, scientific waste management, energy efficiency, reduced dependency on fossil fuels, minimal use of virgin materials, and promotion of health and wellbeing of passengers and staff.

The accomplishment is a result of the collective teamwork of all the departments, with the environment and housekeeping management wing of the division leading the initiative to attain a sustainable environment at the station of the East Coast Railway.

The certification, issued on September 5 this year will be valid up to September 4, 2028.