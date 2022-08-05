Vizag selected for International Climate Initiative

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Lakshmisha informed that Visakhapatnam city was selected for the implementation of the IKI (International Climate Initiative) under the German Government, the United Nations University (UNU) and the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) project 'Transformative Climate Action using Participatory Data-Driven Decision Making Platform (T-CAP),' for the period from August 2022 to December 2024.

The project will assist urban local bodies in India in working effectively with all the stakeholders to gather and analyse data needed for comprehensive policy-making and jointly implement transformative climate actions.

It also aims to showcase a science-based participatory planning framework for data driven decision making that can inspire cities across the globe.

The Commissioner briefed about the project and informed that it will be related to climate risk management, environmental protection, resource conservation, participatory development, good governance and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On Thursday, the project was launched through a virtual meeting and the Commissioner and officials from the United Nations University (UNU), the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and others participated in the project launch.