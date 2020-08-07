Vizagites are not selfish, they don't accept injustice to Amaravati farmers: Naidu

Amaravati: Vizag people are not selfish and they never want to do injustice to the farmers who sacrificed at least 33,000 acrs of land for the construction of the Amaravati, observed TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu in a press conference on Friday.

He said that the TDP government had developed both Rayalaseema and North Andhra Pradesh. Specially focussed on Vizag during the last five years, he added. At least Rs 16 lakh crore investments were attracted into the State between 2014-19 and majority of the investments were in Rayalaseema and Vizag. The FinTech valley and MedTech zones developed in Vizag. Tirupati was encouraged as an IT and electronics hub. The Anantapur district was developed as an automobile hub and Kia Motors is a classic example, he observed.

At the same time, he maintained that the Amaravati vision was developed as a growth engine for the entire state. The Amaravati project was not a white elephant for the State and it was designed in such a manner, he added. The Amaravati would be a self sustained project.

Why the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was so against the Amaravati. The Hindu Mahasabha has announced that they would develop the Amaravati as South Indias.

The TTD did not even telecast the Ayodhya Rama Temple's Bhoomi Poojan programme, he criticised the government for this mistake. He said that the TTD is a religious body and had the responsibility to telecast the religious events on its TV channel, but it ignored.

All the YSRCP leaders cheated the people on Amaravati. The YSRCP leaders did not have any ethics and they were changing their words as per their convenience, he criticised. Telecasting video footage of various YSRCP leaders on the Capital Amaravati, he said that they took U turn after the elections.