Vizag’s consumers accord preference to bags, jewellery, sports and fitness gear

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam-based shoppers are showing a keen preference for accessories such as bags, wallets, sports and fitness-related, jewellery and hair accessories.

As Instamart unveiled its fifth edition of its annual year-end consumer trends report that focused on ‘How India Instamarted 2025’, it revealed that Vizag is no longer just topping up groceries but also upgrading lifestyle preferences.

In 2025, the shift in shopping preference recorded an extraordinary growth in non-grocery categories. As part of it, bags and wallets indicated a growth of 434 per cent, sports and fitness accessories jumped to 374% and jewellery and hair accessories to 249% through Instamart, a quick commerce platform.

Meanwhile, electronics and appliances grew to 161%, while toys saw a surge of 166%.

The report clearly indicated how Vizag shoppers are blending fashion, fitness, fun, and convenience while placing orders.

Also, snacks dominated orders, followed by sugar, water and other home essentials.

The city goes big on tech and treasure as iPhone 16 and 16 Pro topped premium buys, while one consumer splurged Rs 1 lakh on a 24K gold coin, marking the region's highest-value order. "Quick commerce in India has moved beyond just convenience. It's not just a service, but a part of the modern Indian lifestyle. What started as last-minute top-ups and impulse buys now includes planned purchases and even big-ticket spending, from daily essentials to premium treats,” said Hari Kumar Gopinathan, chief business officer, Swiggy.

Chips, puffcorn, and chilli-loaded munchies dominated Vizag's snack orders, lifestyle upgrades like bags, wallets, sports gear, jewellery, toys, and electronics topped the charts as well.

Adding premium purchases with everyday staples to the cart, Vizag's highest spender ordered for Rs.5.84 lakh on Instamart this year, while a few more Vizag shoppers crossed Rs 3.5 lakh mark, underscoring the city's rising appetite for convenience-driven premium shopping.