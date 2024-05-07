Live
Vizianagaram: 61-year-old sentenced to 20 year imprisonment
The court also imposes a fine of Rs 2,500 on him
Vizianagaram: The special court for POCSO in Vizianagaram imposed 20 years of imprisonment on a 61-year-old man under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a minor girl.
On Monday, special Judge for POCSO court K Nagamani delivered the judgement and also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500. M Srinivasa Rao, inspector of Vizianagaram rural circle, informed that K Apparao Rao (61), a native of Dwarapudi village under Vizianagaram rural mandal, raped a minor in January 2020. Based on the complaint lodged by the mother of the victim, the then SI Prasanna Kumar registered a case and the teams have investigated the case and filed the charge-sheet with the Disha spirit.
Public prosecutor M Sankara Rao has attended the court trials on behalf of investigation team. Within nine months, the accused was proved guilty and sentenced to imprisonment.
SP M Deepika appreciated the investigation team and said that the police would be always with victims and protect the rights of minors and women.