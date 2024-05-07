  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram: 61-year-old sentenced to 20 year imprisonment

Vizianagaram: 61-year-old sentenced to 20 year imprisonment
x
Highlights

The court also imposes a fine of Rs 2,500 on him

Vizianagaram: The special court for POCSO in Vizianagaram imposed 20 years of imprisonment on a 61-year-old man under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

On Monday, special Judge for POCSO court K Nagamani delivered the judgement and also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500. M Srinivasa Rao, inspector of Vizianagaram rural circle, informed that K Apparao Rao (61), a native of Dwarapudi village under Vizianagaram rural mandal, raped a minor in January 2020. Based on the complaint lodged by the mother of the victim, the then SI Prasanna Kumar registered a case and the teams have investigated the case and filed the charge-sheet with the Disha spirit.

Public prosecutor M Sankara Rao has attended the court trials on behalf of investigation team. Within nine months, the accused was proved guilty and sentenced to imprisonment.

SP M Deepika appreciated the investigation team and said that the police would be always with victims and protect the rights of minors and women.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X