Ex-BJD minister Samir Dash joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: Former minister and three-time BJD MLA Samir Ranjan Dash on Sunday joined the BJP after quitting the regional outfit. Dash was unhappy after being denied a party ticket to contest the 2024 Assembly elections.

''I have joined the BJP after losing confidence in the BJD leadership. I will ensure that BJP candidate Pravati Parida wins elections in Nimapara Assembly segment,'' Dash told reporters.

In a video message, Dash said he worked sincerely for BJD since 2006 but now the leadership seemed to have lost confidence in him. ''Therefore, I resigned from the primary membership of the party today,'' he said.

Dash was elected as MLA from Nimapara Assembly segment under Jagatsinghjpur Lok Sabha seat thrice in 2009, 2014 and 2019 on a BJD ticket. He had also served as the School and Mass Education Minister in Naveen Patnaik's Cabinet.