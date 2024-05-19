Live
- 328 candidates allotted election symbols for 13 LS seats in Punjab, including 169 independents: State chief electoral officer
- Kejriwal enacting 'political drama', mum on Maliwal assault: BJP's Delhi chief Sachdeva
- BJP will win more seats in Uttar Pradesh this time compared to 2014 and 2019 polls: BJP leader Hardik Patel
- Golf: Tvesa’s fine 67 sees her rise in German Masters on Ladies European Tour
- IPL 2024: Prabhsimran, Rossouw guide PBKS to 214/5 against Sunrisers
- Iraqi Shiite militia claims drone attack on Israel
- Musk meets Sri Lankan President in Indonesia, discusses Starlink implementation
- Bengal CM has crossed all limits by maligning saints of iconic institutions: PM Modi
- People of Punjab benefited from Centre's funds: State BJP chief Jakhar
- PMK leader urges Tamil Nadu govt to procure paddy at Rs 3,000 per quintal
Just In
Ex-BJD minister Samir Dash joins BJP
Bhubaneswar: Former minister and three-time BJD MLA Samir Ranjan Dash on Sunday joined the BJP after quitting the regional outfit. Dash was unhappy after being denied a party ticket to contest the 2024 Assembly elections.
''I have joined the BJP after losing confidence in the BJD leadership. I will ensure that BJP candidate Pravati Parida wins elections in Nimapara Assembly segment,'' Dash told reporters.
In a video message, Dash said he worked sincerely for BJD since 2006 but now the leadership seemed to have lost confidence in him. ''Therefore, I resigned from the primary membership of the party today,'' he said.
Dash was elected as MLA from Nimapara Assembly segment under Jagatsinghjpur Lok Sabha seat thrice in 2009, 2014 and 2019 on a BJD ticket. He had also served as the School and Mass Education Minister in Naveen Patnaik's Cabinet.