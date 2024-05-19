Live
- 328 candidates allotted election symbols for 13 LS seats in Punjab, including 169 independents: State chief electoral officer
- Kejriwal enacting 'political drama', mum on Maliwal assault: BJP's Delhi chief Sachdeva
- BJP will win more seats in Uttar Pradesh this time compared to 2014 and 2019 polls: BJP leader Hardik Patel
- Golf: Tvesa’s fine 67 sees her rise in German Masters on Ladies European Tour
- IPL 2024: Prabhsimran, Rossouw guide PBKS to 214/5 against Sunrisers
- Iraqi Shiite militia claims drone attack on Israel
- Musk meets Sri Lankan President in Indonesia, discusses Starlink implementation
- Bengal CM has crossed all limits by maligning saints of iconic institutions: PM Modi
- People of Punjab benefited from Centre's funds: State BJP chief Jakhar
- PMK leader urges Tamil Nadu govt to procure paddy at Rs 3,000 per quintal
Just In
Assam sees 159 pc growth in mutual funds, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam has registered a significant growth in mutual funds over the last five years, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.
According to him, at least 159 per cent rise in mutual funds in Assam was noticed during the last five years where the investment rose from Rs 11,298 crore to Rs 29,268 crore.
Sarma also claimed that the state has significantly contributed to the growth story of India.
Taking to his X handle, the Chief Minister wrote: “A mammoth 159 per cent growth of Mutual Funds in Assam in the last 5 years, from ₹11,298cr to ₹29,268cr, speaks volumes about the India Growth Story; the trust people of Assam have in our markets and the rise in the incomes of our people.”
Moreover, he also mentioned that Assam was the leading contributor in the mutual funds from the northeastern region from 2020 to 2024.