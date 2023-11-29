Vizianagaram: 8 convicted within 60 days in POCSO cases

Vizianagaram: The special court of Protection of Children from of Sexual Offences (POCSO) has delivered a record number of judgements within two months and imprisonment and penalties. The court has pronounced verdict in eight cases and imposed jail terms up to 20 years. As per the directions of the AP High Court, the POCSO cases should be disposed of within two months from the date of filing chargesheet. After taking charge as special judge for Pocso cases, K. Nagamani has taken up the hearing on day-to-day basis and examined nearly 10 to 15 witnesses per day to complete the trial of cases.



As the crime against the children is very heinous in nature and against the society, the matters are to be dealt in order to provide speedy justice to the victims and the special court also awarding necessary compensation to the victims.

On behalf of the prosecution, the special public prosecutor Mavuri Sankar Rao is promptly producing the witnesses on time and cooperating in completion of the trial expeditiously. Apart from this, the state government is giving compensation to the victims in POCSO cases which adds to their moral strength.

The police department is also swinging into action soon after receiving the complaint and arresting the accused, producing them before the court along with evidence. Vizianagaram SP M Deepika Patil and Parvathipuram Manyam district SP Vikrant Patil are overseeing the entire process of investigation thoroughly and instructing the investigation team for speedy process of the job.

SP M Deepika Patil said that the police would take the POCSO cases as priority and were putting in all efforts to arrest the accused. She said that the police would work to protect the children’s rights and safeguard them in all aspects and take strict action against abusers.