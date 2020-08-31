Vizianagaram: Ancient Siva Linga found

Nellimarla (Vizianagaram): Locals of a village found ancient Siva Linga while tilling the land for agriculture works.

People of Alugolu village in Nellimarla mandal in Vizianagaram district have found a rock structure while working in the field. Immediately, they have extracted it out of the land and came to know that the rock structure is a Siva Lingam.

Village elders S Vaikuntham, A Adinarayana, K Sudhakar and others have brought it out and put it under a temporary shelter. Later, they stated that they would build a temple for Lord Siva. They said that their grandparents used to say that their village had a huge temple there but during the course, the temple was ruined.

Again, now the Lingam has come into light. They said that they would collect funds and build a temple and continue poojas for the idol.