X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram: Ancient Siva Linga found

Ancient Siva Linga found
x

Ancient Siva Linga found

Highlights

  • The locals were tilling land for agriculture works at Alugolu village in Nellimarla mandal on Monday when they found the Lord’s Linga
  • Announce that they will collect funds and build a temple

Nellimarla (Vizianagaram): Locals of a village found ancient Siva Linga while tilling the land for agriculture works.

People of Alugolu village in Nellimarla mandal in Vizianagaram district have found a rock structure while working in the field. Immediately, they have extracted it out of the land and came to know that the rock structure is a Siva Lingam.

Village elders S Vaikuntham, A Adinarayana, K Sudhakar and others have brought it out and put it under a temporary shelter. Later, they stated that they would build a temple for Lord Siva. They said that their grandparents used to say that their village had a huge temple there but during the course, the temple was ruined.

Again, now the Lingam has come into light. They said that they would collect funds and build a temple and continue poojas for the idol.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X