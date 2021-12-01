Vizianagaram: As govt fails to respond, tribals lay road

Vizianagaram: Vexed with the government's attitude, the tribals of Eguva Puliputti village started laying a motorable road to their village.

As there is no proper way to get an ambulance to the villages, the tribals of Agency villages in Kurupam mandal have joined hands to lay a 3 km road with Sramadan. The tribals are levelling the area, filling pits to make it convenient for driving a vehicle to the villages.

Around 50 tribal families live in Eguva Puliputti village under Tittiri gram panchayat in Kurupam mandal. Eguva Puliputti and nine other villages do not have road connectivity and were struggling to reach PHCs during emergencies. Even though they have submitted several representations to officials concerned for laying of a road, but in vain.

Unable to see the struggles of the villagers, recently elected sarpanch Mandangi Gowri along with her son Thatraj gathered villagers to join handed to lay a road on their own.

As many as 30 tribals participated in the sramadhan for levelling and creating a plain path till the main road.

In another incident, tribals from at least 12 villages in Gugguvai gram panchayat have gathered to repair the roads in the villages with their own money.

The tribals of Deppi Guda, Dyam Guda, Antijola, Deringu Padu, Marrimanu Guda, Batti Guda, Ippamanu Guda have engaged 8 tractors and 2 earth movers for laying a road. Around 150 tribals, also took part in the work.

Gugguvai sarpanch H Nageswara Rao said they have lost hope in the government and decided to do it on their own. He added that they had a meeting with all and gathered money and started works. He said that it is very difficult for us to reach primary health centre emergency.