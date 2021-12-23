  • Menu
Vizianagaram: Botcha flays Ashok Gajapathi

Minister Botcha Satyanarayana addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Thursday
Minister Botcha Satyanarayana addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Thursday

Urban Development and Municipal Administration minister Botcha Satyanarayana strongly condemned the allegations made by TDP leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju regarding the ill-treatment by the temple authorities on Wednesday.

Vizianagaram: Urban Development and Municipal Administration minister Botcha Satyanarayana strongly condemned the allegations made by TDP leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju regarding the ill-treatment by the temple authorities on Wednesday.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Botcha Satyanarayana slammed Ashok Gajapathi Raju and TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu for making false allegations.

He said that they have honoured the hereditary trusty and followed the protocol as per the temple traditions and added that they do not have any necessity to target Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

He alleged that Ashok failed to maintain the dignity of Vizianagaram Maharaja by creating nuisance and abusing the officials as well as government at stone laying ceremony.

