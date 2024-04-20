Vizianagaram: Botcha Satyanarayana, Rajanna Dora file nominations

Vizianagaram : On the second day of nominations on Friday, senior leaders Botcha Satyanarayana and Peedika Rajanna Dora and others filed papers for Assembly constituencies in Parvathipuram Manyam and Vizianagaram district.

Minister Satyanarayana filed papers at Cheepurupalli returning officers office and another minister Rajanna Dora submitted his papers at Parvathipuram.

Before that, Satyanarayana took part in a huge rally at Cheepurupally and addressed the public and cadres assuring that he would be the people’s leader for ever and always accessible to common man. K Srinivasa Rao (YSRCP-S Kota) and K Appalanaidu of TDP also filed nominations for Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency. Similarly, TDP candidate B Vijayachandra filed papers for Parvathipuram Assembly constituency and Pamula Pushpa Sreevani (YSRCP-Kurupam) and V Kalavathi (YSRCP-Palakonda) submitted their nomination papers in Manyam district. G Tanuja Rani filed papers for Araku Lok Sabha on behalf YSRCP. Interestingly, M Geetha who served as MLA between 2014-19 but failed to get ticket now from Vizianagaram Assembly constituency, has now filed her papers as an independent. She expected the MLA ticket as a BC candidate but the TDP high command selected Aditi Gajapathi Raju as candidate from here. Upset by the decision of the party, she decided to contest as an independent to prove her strength.

