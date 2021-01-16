Vizianagaram : Botcha to launch Covid vaccination drive

Vizianagaram : The district administration has made all arrangements for the Covid vaccination on Saturday. Already the district received 21,500 doses of vaccine on Wednesday and the health officials have shifted the medicine to the cold storage centre in Visakhapatnam.

Now the officials have received the medicine in cartons from the cold storage centres and distributing it to the vaccination centres established all over the district.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana will launch the vaccination at the family welfare centre at the District Maternity Hospital, Vizianagaram.

Vaccination stations in the district: Six community hospitals, five primary health centres, three urban health centres and one urban family welfare centre are ready to undertake the vaccination to frontline warriors of the Covid.

As of now around 17,000 staff was selected from various departments, most of them are from medical and health wing to be vaccinated in the first phase and gradually police and sanitary workers would also be given the vaccine.

On Friday, Dr R Mahesh Kumar, Joint Collector, who is looking after the big task, said that the vaccine has been transported to vaccination centres with tight security and the medical and health staff is trained and sensitised on the issue.