Vizianagaram: Chinta Mohan criticises BJP for its anti-people policies

Vizianagaram: Former Union minister Chinta Mohan slams Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his anti-people policies which favours corny capitalists and added that Modi government is working for the corporate companies but not for the people.

Addressing a press conference in Vizianagaram on Tuesday, the former minister said that even if the present government privatise the Visakha Steel Plant, when the Congress comes to power, it will make it a public sector.

Many projects like Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar in the State were proposed and constructed by the Congress party, but the present government is selling public properties like airports, railway stations, industries. He lamented that when the country is suffering with financial inequalities, Prime Minister Modi is having a lavish life by as he purchased sophisticated aircrafts for his personal use with the public money.

He demanded that the Union government should reveal what streps it has taken to control the border dispute with China.

He said that in coming Assembly elections, Congress will give an opportunity to Kapu leader to contest for the Chief Minister's post in Andhra Pradesh.