Vizianagaram: Collector Hari Jawaharlal given Best Election Officer award

Vizianagaram: District Collector Dr Hari Jawaharlal has been selected for the Best District Election Officer award.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan presented the award to him at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday.

The district administration under the supervision of Hari Jawaharlal has completed every activity and assignment given by the Election Commission of India. Enrolling the new voters, maintaining updated voters list, well maintenance of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and keeping them in well secured godowns are the parameters given by the Election Commission to all district electoral officers.

Creating awareness among the political parties on elections and conducting interactive sessions with political parties are also considered for this award.

Based on the performance, the district officers are given the awards. K Balatripura Sundari, the returning officer also was awarded for her outstanding performance in this regard.