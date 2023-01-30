Vizianagaram: Demand to set up cancer hospital

Vizianagaram: Civil society organisations conducted a meeting and demanded to set up a cancer hospital in Vizianagaram district. They raised voice and appeal to the government to set up a cancer hospital here as the patients of the area can't afford the treatment expenditure at private, corporate hospitals.

On Sunday, Bheesetti Babjee, chairman of Cancer hospital Sadhana Samithi said poor women of Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram districts are suffering from breast and pelvic cancer and paying their lives as they can't meet the expenditure in private hospitals.

The treatment is expensive, and common man can't afford it. So, the ministers, MLAs and MPs of this region should take the issue to the notice of the government and set up cancer hospital here.

He said that they would stage a protest here on February 4 on the occasion of world cancer day to grab the attention of the government.

