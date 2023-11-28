Vizianagaram: District players selected for national taekwondo contest

Vizianagaram: Twelve players from Vizianagaram were selected for national level sub-junior taekwondo competitions to be held at Dehradun in Uttarakhand from December 1. All these players have been selected for national level contest after achieving gold medals in state level contests held on November 18 and 19 in Andhra Pradesh.



Taekwondo Association district president Gurana Ayyalu and secretary Ch Venugopala Rao congratulated them and provided necessary support to these players. Later, they said they were encouraging the sportspersons in the district to participate in national, international competitions. They appealed to sportspersons to perform well and bring name and fame to the district as well as the state of AP.