Live
- Vijayawada: Centre’s policies blamed for crisis in agri sector
- YouTube offers Playables to its premium subscribers; How to access
- Why TTD funds being diverted to Tirupati devpt, asks Dinakar
- Low pressure forms in Andaman, AP to receive rains for two days
- Vijayawada: Self-reliance in defence key to security
- CM launches state-level mega sports event ‘Adudam Andhra’
- VP calls Gandhiji a 'Mahapurush', Modi as 'Yugpurush' of last and present centuries
- Name the schemes stopped midway, Sajjala dares Oppn
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Nov 28
- AP youth invited to take part in India skills competition
Just In
Vizianagaram: District players selected for national taekwondo contest
Highlights
Twelve players from Vizianagaram were selected for national level sub-junior taekwondo competitions to be held at Dehradun in Uttarakhand from December 1.
Vizianagaram: Twelve players from Vizianagaram were selected for national level sub-junior taekwondo competitions to be held at Dehradun in Uttarakhand from December 1. All these players have been selected for national level contest after achieving gold medals in state level contests held on November 18 and 19 in Andhra Pradesh.
Taekwondo Association district president Gurana Ayyalu and secretary Ch Venugopala Rao congratulated them and provided necessary support to these players. Later, they said they were encouraging the sportspersons in the district to participate in national, international competitions. They appealed to sportspersons to perform well and bring name and fame to the district as well as the state of AP.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS