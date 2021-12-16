Vizianagaram: Four-day free cleft lip and palate surgeries camp

Vizianagaram: Tirumala Hospital is conducting a four-day free cleft lip and palate surgeries camp to facilitate the needy.

On Wednesday Dr Ch Maheswara Rao of Tirumala hospitals said that they are organising the camp from December 20 to 23 in collaboration with Mission Smile and Muthoot Fincorp in the district.

"We will perform necessary surgeries to the cleft lip and palate victims with experienced doctors at free of cost. I appeal the people to utilise the opportunity to bring smile on the victims' faces," he added.

He said that "Mission Smile" is a registered Medical Charitable Trust dedicated to providing free life-changing surgeries to the children born with cleft lip, cleft palate, and other facial deformities.

The organisation will conduct free cleft lip and palate surgeries camp for four days. Necessary surgeries will be performed free of cost strictly following the Covid protocols.

"We will provide free medicine, stay and transport facility to the patient and their attendants. So far 70 persons from across the Andhra Pradesh have registered their names for free surgeries. Maheswara Rao felt that those enrolling for the free surgeries could rise up to 100 before the period of registration concludes. Mission Smile in-charge Rafi and Muthoot Fincorp area manager S Srinivas were also present.