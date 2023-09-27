Vizianagaram: Free heart care camp to be held on Sept 29

Vizianagaram: Tirumala Hospital is conducting a rally and a free health check-up camp on September 29 on the occasion of World Heart Day to sensitise people regarding the health of the heart, which is the most important organ in human body.



Dr Tirumala Prasad, MD of the hospital said that they are going to organise a rally at Fort junction in which SP and doctors, medical staff, students will take part and publicize the importance of keeping good health and protecting the heart.

‘Later, a seminar will be conducted at hospital and the public can attend it, clear their doubts related to heart. The hospital doctors and specialists would demonstrate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) technique which will help a lot to save life of a person, who is all of sudden affected with cardiac arrest or heart attack. The people can learn the method and help the affected persons in emergency situations,” Dr Prasad explained.

A brochure was released on this occasion. Dr P S V Rama Rao, Dr Sarat Kumar Patra, Dr R V Durga Prasad and others were present.