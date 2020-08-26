Vizianagaram: Government committed to uplift of tribal women says Deputy Chief Minister P Puspasreevani
Kurupam (Vizianagaram): The State government is committed to improving living standards of tribal women, said Deputy Chief Minister P Puspasreevani.
She said, "We will provide bank loans and training from other agencies in certain crafts to enhance their skills."
The Deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday gave away a cheque worth of Rs 3.3 lakh to tribal women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to provide financial support to them.
She said the SHGs can avail the opportunities provided by the government to nurture their skills and earn more.
The Girijan Cooperative Corporation would purchase their products and sell them. They can utilise the natural resources available in the surrounding hills and forests and earn more, she suggested.
