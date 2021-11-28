Vizianagaram: LSP demands financial aid for HIV positive children

Vizianagaram: Demanding the State government to take care of HIV infected children, Lok Satta party members staged a protest at Collectorate in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Addressing the HIV infected children, Lok Satta Party state president Bheesetty Babji that said there are around seven thousand infected children in the district and he added that the government has failed to take care of them. He elaborated that the patients so poor that they were not able to reach the district centre to collect medicines.

He said that unfortunately if anybody is diagnosed with any other health ailments then it will be pathetic. He demanded that the government provide pension to patients so that they can purchase medicines and nutritious food.

Representatives of Helping Hand Association and others participated in the programme.