Vizianagaram: MVGR conducts blood donation camp

Vizianagaram: MVGR VCollege of Engineering organised blood donation camp, in association with Student Federation of Youth and NVN Blood Bank on Friday on the occasion of institute’s annual day. P S Sitarama Raju, director-MVGR, appreciated the students and staff on their voluntary donation of blood to the noble cause of thalassemia patients. He also advised the students to participate extensively in such activities and develop a sense of service. The students and faculty of the college enthusiastically participated in the blood donation camp and made it successful by donating 92 units of blood.

Principal Dr R Ramesh, vice-principal Dr Y M C Sekhar, dean Dr M Sunil Prakash and others attended the programme. Certificates were distributed to the students who donate blood.