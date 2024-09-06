  • Menu
Vizianagaram: NCC girls enrolment held at SITAM

Enrolled NCC girl cadets of SITAM college
Enrolled NCC girl cadets of SITAM college

Vizianagaram: NCC battalion conducted the enrolment specially for girls at SITAM College, Vizianagaram. Subedar Major Bodley, Subedar Rajveer Singh, Naik Ranjith Kumar and Pallavi conducted the new cadets’ enrolment drive.

As part of this selection, candidates were assessed based on a 500-metre run, vision test, limb movement test, body mass index (BMI) evaluation, a written test and personal interviews. A total of 150 girls from SITAM College and 100 girls from Satya & PG College participated in selection process. SITAM director Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao, principal Dr DV Ramamurthy, Dr Saidevamani, NCC officers Captain M Sathyaveni, Lt M Varalakshmi, Lt Prashanth and CSO Satyanarayana attended the programme.

