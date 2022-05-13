Vizianagaram: NDRF launches training on preparedness

Vizianagaram: As a part of Familiarisation Exercise (FAMEX)-2022, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has begun training on various aspects of disaster preparedness.

With a goal to equip the administration for a speedy and effective response to emergencies, district collector A Surya Kumari said the10th Battalion Guntur along with the Vizianagaram District Disaster Management Authority is organising the15-day disaster preparedness training programme in coordination with multiple government agencies and stakeholders.

In order to adopt a holistic approach, the training would be given at various levels, including state and village levels.

The NDRF team at FAMEX conducts surveys on district geography, vulnerability and flood areas, hospitals, major disaster disaster units / industries, and collects information on disaster management that is most useful in response to any disaster. District youth officer G Vikramaditya said that the programme will prepare teams for various areas / agencies with different levels of expertise to create better coordination and coordinated action to mitigate the impact of the disaster, besides focusing on the first response and skill development of the teams at the disaster site.

The NDRF team was led by inspector Lima Lentur, 10th Batallion, 15 personnel led by head constable Rama Rao and district fire department personnel, Red Cross doctors, field personnel Gauri and other youth participated in the training that will continue till May 24.