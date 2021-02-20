X
Vizianagaram: Need to improve immunity stressed

K Srinivas, business development manager of Stayfit, addressing the sales team in Vizianagaram
Vizianagaram: K Srinivas, business development manager of 'Stayfit' immunity booster health drink, said that we can protect ourselves from Covid virus only by improving immunity.

"If our body doesn't have enough immunity, we would inevitably fall prey to such viruses," he said addressing the area sales force here on Friday. He said the 'Stayfit' immunity booster drink with mango flavour would definitely improve our fitness and provide enough immunity to fight the viruses like corona.

The drink has the Ayurvedik ingredients like Ashwagandha, Haridra and minerals like iron, potassium, calcium and zinc which would add additional strength and stamina to protect the body from the diseases.

It has even vitamins and added mango flavor to tickle our palate, he said. Sales teams from various areas attended the meet.

