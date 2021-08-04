Vizianagaram: Officials audit Venugopala Swamy' jewellery

Bobbili (Vizianagaram): Recently, YSRCP leaders accused the temple's hereditary trustees of diverting the ornaments belonging to temple and demanded an audit of the jewellery and show them to public.

Hence, the government initiated an audit of jewellery of the goddess in the presence of police, revenue and endowment officials.

The officials cross checked them with the records. The ornaments were taken out from the safe lockers of SBI for Counting and they cross checked each ornament with the register. According to the audit report, Venugopala Swamy has around 141 ornaments weighing around 10 kg. Similarity Seetha Rama Swamy has 67 types of ornaments weighing around 10 kg. Nine kg of silver was also counted.

Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple executive officer DBhramramba, who is heading the committee said that they will submit a comprehensive report to the government. Later the jewellery was redeposited at the bank.

Hereditary trustee RVSK Ranga Rao said that they have been in the service of Venugopala Swamy for the past few centuries. He said that they are the sevakas of lord SriKrishna but the government intentionally trying to defame them by conducting audit of jewellery and they couldn't find any flaws.