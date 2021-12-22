Vizianagaram: Officials seal three theatres

Vizianagaram: As many as three theatres were sealed, for violating safety norms and failing to get required permissions from the government officials, in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Visiting some of the theatres in the district on Tuesday, Joint Collector GC Kishore inspected Sai Krishna theatre in Pusapatirega and found that the management has not renewed theatres fire safety licence since 2015 and ordered the Tahsildar to seal the theatre.

Later he also inspected Gopala Krishna theatre in Bhogapuram and S-3 theatre in Nellimarla and found that the managements were selling tickets at higher price than the rates fixed by the government. Hence, he ordered the revenue officials to shut the theatres.

Responding to the orders of the Joint Collector, the officials concerned sealed three theatres in the district.

Later inspecting the canteens and theatre premises, the Joint Collector said warned stern action against them if they violate the norms.